Survey reveals Rhyl among the best connected UK seaside towns

Ahead of a weekend of what forecasters are predicting will be unseasonably warm weather, mobile phone giant O2 has released a guide to the UK’s top seaside locations with the best connectivity which features Rhyl.

According to O2’s research the town makes the list, while the study also reveals over a third of beach-goers from Wales (38 per cent) consider their smartphone the most essential item for a day by the sea - double the number who would opt for a book (19 per cent) or a swimming costume (14 per cent).

It seems a beach trip is no longer focused on building sandcastles or frolicking in the waves; almost one in five from Wales (15 per cent) now spend at least two hours of their day at the beach surfing the internet, with 31 per cent spending at least an hour.

This comes as the Great British staycation continues to enjoy its moment in the sun with almost half of Brits (47 per cent) planning to enjoy a UK beach break in the next year.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer at O2, said: “Our survey showed good internet connection is a top consideration for 39 per cent of Brits when planning a holiday, which is why O2 is working hard to ensure our customers have access to high-quality mobile and 4G connectivity, no matter where they are in the country – from major cities and rural communities across the UK, to our favourite British seaside destinations.”

To assist British beach goers hoping to surf the internet, not just the waves, during the last of the summer sun, O2 has produced a guide to uncover the UK’s best-connected seaside locations.

The UK’s top seaside locations with best connectivity include: Weymouth; Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland; Fistral in Cornwall and Oxwich Bay in Swansea; Porthminster, Cornwall; Peterhead, Aberdeenshire; Bournemouth, Dorset; Camber Sands in East Sussex; Perranporth, Cornwall and Rhyl.

With holiday needs evolving, here’s how Brits are using smartphones by the seaside:

32 per cent choose to download and enjoy music, podcasts, and e-books online.

25 per cent are busy posting photos and checking their friends’ and families’ profiles on social media.

Nine per cent of us are working or emailing.

Seven per cent are giving their trip a boost, booking last-minute hotels and activities for later in the stay.