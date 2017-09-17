Rock star Mike Peters talks faith and relationship on S4C programme

ROCK star Mike Peters opened up about his battle with illness in an emotional edition of the S4C music series, Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol.

Presenter Nia Roberts interviewed the 58-year-old frontman of The Alarm and his wife, Jules, at their home in Dyserth in a programme which focused on people's relationship with God and with each other.

The couple explained that their strong relationship and spiritual values had helped both of them come through difficult health problems.

"We have a lovely family and a good life here in Dyserth," Jules told the programme.

Mike has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma three times, most recently in 2015, and Jules is currently being treated for breast cancer.

"I take one day at a time and we support each other. We stay positive, counting our blessings and we remember that we have two lovely sons," Mike said.

The pair also talked about their charity, Love Hope Faith Foundation, which helps people with the same blood type as Mike, who suffer from leukaemia.

They couple have raised money by climbing Snowdonia, Machu Picchu and Everest among many other activities and Jules believes they have helped save the lives of 2,800 leukaemia sufferers.

Mike said: "I was lying in bed in Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital and could see the top of Snowdonia and I said I would climb to the top of that mountain one day and make a difference."