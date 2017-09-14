Rhyl murder accused further remanded

A Rhyl charged with murder, and three counts of attempted murder, has been further remanded in custody.

Redvers James Bickley, aged 21, appeared at a preliminary hearing at Mold Crown Court on Thursday morning via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.

Judge Rhys Rowlands fixed a trial preparation and plea hearing on October 30.

A provisional trial date was fixed on March 5 next year, at Mold Crown Court.

The trial is estimated to take between five and seven days.

Bickley, of Llys Aderyn Du, in Rhyl, did not formally enter pleas at this stage.

He is charged following alleged stabbings on a housing estate in Rhyl on Saturday night.

Bickley, who spoke only to confirm his identity, is accused of the murder of 25-year-old Tyler Denton, and the attempted murder of her father and two sisters from Rhyl, Paul Denton, and Cody and Shannen Denton, who all required hospital treatment.

Prosecutor John Philpotts said that the incident giving rise to the allegations against the defendant occurred on Saturday. “It is at a very early stage,” he said.

But it would be a trial and expert evidence would be called by both sides.

Police were called to LLys Aderyn Du at 11.45pm following reports that four people had been stabbed.

The family were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital at Bodelwyddan by ambulance where Tyler Denton was pronounced dead.

Defending barrister Simon Killeen said that the trial could go into a second week. He said the defence would be seeking consent to have a leading counsel.

The defendant was remanded in custody. No bail application was made.

Bickley made his first court appearance at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

In a statement the family of Miss Denton said earlier this week: "She was a gorgeous daughter, loving sister, much adored auntie and special friend to all.

"Always referred to as our ‘little mate,’ she was loved by everyone and will be missed immensely.”