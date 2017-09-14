Mystery of bras abandoned on Rhyl beach

A NUMBER of bras abandoned on a beach have been causing a buzz on social media.

Julie Howatson Broster and her husband, Aaron Broster, who has been appointed head chef of Rhyl’s revamped Pavilion Theatre 1891 when it opens in December, were walking along the beach in Rhyl when they spied four bras in the sand.

She posted on Restoring Rhyl: “My hubby and I had a stroll along the prom last week and to be fair, was a lovely walk and stopped off for a nice cuppa and portion of chips.

“Anyway, was wondering why my hubby was having a good stare onto the sand (a few times), only to find, there were random ‘bras’ dotted along the sand!!! Yes, Ladies. Bras!! We had to laugh – though no laughing matter the litter we realise that – just cannot figure out how they would have got there.”

One of the abandoned bras on Rhyl beach, spotted by Julie Howatson Broster

Speaking to the Journal afterwards, Julie said: “I think there were three or four.

“We think it was simply from a bag that was meant to go to the clothes bank and may have just made its way to the beach? There’s a charity that are looking for used bras apparently.”

Users of Restoring Rhyl were quick to post their thoughts about the unusual beach discovery, although many were inappropriate for publication in a family newspaper!

Kristi Chesterton joked: “Maybe the mermaids are going topless.”

David Liptrot added: “Drown your bra instead of burn your bra,” while Jeanette Chamberlain Jones commented: “How odd.”

Bras can be donated at most M&S stores, including M&S Outlets, and at Oxfam stores.