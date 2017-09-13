Cat's amazing! Cleo back with owners after Journal appeal

Cleo the missing cat has been found and reunited with her owners – thanks to the Journal.

Last week we reported on how the valuable Savannah-type breed had escaped from the Pampered Pets Cattery in Dyserth while her owners, Jamie Sullivan and his partner, Becki Edwards, were on holiday in Rome.

The couple had searched high and low for their pet for more than a month without success before turning to the Journal for help.

They were then contacted by Jean Brandall, who owns a caravan on Plas Newydd caravan park, near Prestatyn – just over a mile from the cattery – and had seen a cat fitting Cleo’s description hanging around.

The couple raced over there and Jamie said: “When we arrived and called her (Cleo’s) name, we heard her calling back and instantly knew it was her.

“She was hiding in some brambles, so I climbed in and gave her some treats and picked her up.”

Mrs Brandall said: “I was looking out at the squirrels and birds and I saw this half-starved cat wandering past, so I put out food for it.

”Soon afterwards I saw the story in the Journal and it was clear from the photograph it was the cat I had just seen.

”I contacted the cattery and Jamie and Becki, who all came around quite quickly and rescued Cleo. I’m an animal lover and I am so glad I was able to help.”

Jamie and Becki took Cleo, said to be “very thin” and with “a nasty gash on her back”, home to Brookside Crescent in Northop Hall and arranged a vet’s appointment.

“We want to thank the Journal so much for running the article,” Jamie said.

”We are both over the moon that she is back with us and we also want to thank Mrs Brandall, who took the trouble to spot Cleo and telephone.”