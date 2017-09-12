Two men jailed for theft from North Wales hotels

Two men described by a judge as career criminals were jailed yesterday after £26,000 was stolen from two hotels and an attempt made to burgle two more, one of them at Llangollen.

Raymond Nolan, 49, of Hartington Road, Liverpool pleaded guilty to stealing £15,000 from the Kinmel Manor Hotel at Abergele and £11,000 from the Bodelwyddan Castle Hotel, a few miles away at Bodelwyddan, last May.

He also admitted attempted burglary at the Waterloo, Betws-y-Coed and the Wild Pheasant Hotel at Llangollen.

Robert Smith, 40, of Pavilion Close, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to the Kinmel Manor burglary and the Wild Pheasant attempt.

Ffion Tomos, prosecuting at Caernarfon Crown Court, described how the burglaries had happened after men had booked in using false details and stolen bank cards. They had been arrested at Perth in Scotland in June after further alleged offences north of the border.

Judge Huw Rees remarked that Nolan had been jailed for five years in 1991 for conspiracy to commit house burglaries and for eight years in 2005 for conspiracy to rob.

In 2004 Smith had been sentenced to ten years for conspiracy to commit robbery and in 2014 got three years for attempting to commit grievous bodily harm.

Jailing Nolan for three years and four months and Smith for two years and eight months the judge said they had been undeterred by previous convictions.

“It seems to me you have made it your life’s work to commit offences of dishonesty and serious offences at that,” he told the pair.

Dealing with the Wild Pheasant attempt the prosecutor said a woman had booked the room and Nolan and Smith moved in after supplying false details. Later they wanted to buy drinks and at 1.30am the night porter spotted them in the kitchen area.

“They fled and he bravely chased them but they made their escape.” The hotel had lost £70 because of the fraudulent booking.

Following sentencing DC Melanie Hughes said: “Nolan and Smith caused a great deal of distress to businesses in the Denbighshire and Conwy areas over a five month period. I am pleased that our investigation has led to their successful conviction and that they have received such lengthy sentences.”