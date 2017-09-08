One of the richest people in North Wales who was raised in Rhyl gives $1,000,000 to the Barbuda Relief Fund

THE founder of housebuilder Redrow and one of the UK’s richest businessmen has donated one million US dollars to the Barbuda Relief Fund.

Steve Morgan, who was born in Liverpool but was raised in Rhyl, has called on communities from across the globe to help those affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

The category five hurricane has claimed a number of lives and left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean island of Barbuda. A total of 90 per cent of all buildings have been destroyed and 60 per cent of Barbuda's people are now homeless as a result.

Steve Morgan, who was awarded a CBE last November for his charity work, set up Flintshire-based Redrow at the age of 21 from a bungalow in Rhyl after buying out Wellington Civil Engineering.

He was ranked 155 on the The UK’s richest 1000 on the Sunday Times Rich List 2017.

The former Colwyn High School pupil has had a home on the island of Antigua for many years.

He said: “My heart goes out to everyone affected by Hurricane Irma. I've been visiting the island for many years and my family and I consider Antigua as a second home.

"We have all seen the truly horrendous pictures and footage of the damage caused by the hurricane and cannot begin to imagine what it is like for those involved. So many people have been affected and now face such a long and hard struggle to return to some kind of normality.

"The devastation on the ground cannot be overstated – we simply cannot stand by and watch the people of Barbuda suffer and I just felt like I had to do something to try to help.

"I would also repeat the calls already made for the international community, and others with the available means, to come together and do whatever they can to help all those affected who are in such desperate need following the devastating hurricane."

Steve is known for his generosity. He made the donation to the Barbuda Relief Fund via his charity the Steve Morgan Foundation, formed in 2001.