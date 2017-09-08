New Wetherspoons menu will support Welsh farming industry

A PUB chain has launched a new menu that will support Welsh farmers.

Wetherspoons has launched the menu which features a range of food and drink from suppliers across Wales as well as meats from Welsh farms.

The menu – printed in both Welsh and English – is available across 50 of its pubs in Wales, including The Sussex in Rhyl, The Picture House in Colwyn Bay and The Palladium in Llandudno.

Among the meals are Welsh Dragon sausages, Welsh beef and ale pie and Welsh Celtic Pride beef cottage pie.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “ This new menu when live on Wednesday. It is in all Wetherspoon pubs in Wales including Rhyl, Colwyn Bay and Llandudno. We are proud to be supporting Welsh producers, suppliers and farmers with our new standalone Welsh menu.

“The menu features a range of food and drink from Welsh producers which we believe will prove popular with our customers.”

The National Farmers Union (NFU) Cymru has welcomed the change.

President Stephen James said: “I’m delighted to hear the news that a well-established high street pub chain like JD Wetherspoon has introduced a new Welsh menu in its establishments across Wales.

“In doing so they are complementing the plethora of other independent pubs and restaurants across Wales who already prioritise providing their customers with Welsh produce.”