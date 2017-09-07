Fun and alien hunting at Rhyl's first comic con

Pictures: Karen Woodham – blazingminds.co.uk

MORE than 1,000 people attended a major comic book convention.

The first Rhyl Comic Con, which took place at the Chester Variety Club in Sunnyvale Holiday Park was aimed at fans of comic books, films and TV.

Such events have become ever more popular in recent years and offer fans the opportunity to meet others who share their interest as well as comic book traders from across the country.

Sunnyvale general manager Aaron Scantlebury said locals and holidaymakers had enjoyed “a great family day out together in fantastic conditions”.

He added: “I couldn’t have dreamed it would have been so well attended – marvellous“.

Comic Con has become synonymous with performers donning elaborate character costumes – known as ‘cosplay’ – featuring many performers for visitors to have their photograph taken with.

Meanwhile, Joe Matthews, a comics publisher and creator of Funny Monster Comic, was also at Sunnyvale throughout the day drawing caricatures of visitors.

The event featured traders’ table and a hunt for two ‘predator’ aliens from the movie of the same name.

Children were invited to follow a march of the Star Wars Imperial Order 66 UK group to the beach to search for the hidden aliens in the dunes.

The comic con also included music from the Jailhouse Blues Brothers, Martin Rose and a magic show by Alex D Fisher.