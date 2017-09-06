Two women come to blows outside Rhyl school on first day of term

Two women had to be “torn apart” after coming to blows outside a school.

The incident - described as an altercation - happened at Ysgol Mair in Rhyl on the first day of term.

North Wales Police were called to the school yesterday (September 6) in the morning.

An eyewitness told the Journal that he saw two women having to be separated following a dispute.

The witness, who does not want to be named, said: “It was absolutely shocking, the ladies had to be torn apart

”A child was knocked down inside the grounds and their mother couldn’t get to them. A stranger had to step in and pick the child up.”

The confrontation occurred outside the school. It is not thought to be linked to Ysgol Mair in any way.

A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council added:“We were made aware of an altercation between two women on the school grounds and our understanding is that the matter was not connected in any way to the school.

“However, the council does not tolerate any unacceptable anti-social behaviour on any of its school grounds.

“The matter is now in the hands of the police.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Police are investigating an altercation between two females outside a Rhyl school last Tuesday morning.

”The incident happened outside Ysgol Mair on St Margaret’s Drive, at 8.50am Tuesday September 5, involving two women who are the parents of children attending the School.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact PC 3202 Ross Stevens at Rhyl Police Station on 101, quoting reference RC17135692. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.