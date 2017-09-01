Teenage boy from Abergele found dead

A TEENAGE boy has been found dead at a propety in Abergele.

North Wales Police were called to a house in Elfod at about 9.30pm on Wednesday (August 30).

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

DCI Neil Harrison said: “We were called to an address in Abergele at 9.31pm on August 30 where sadly a teenage boy was found deceased . The coroner has been informed.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service added: “We were called at approximately 9.35pm on Wednesday night to an address on Elfod, Abergele.

“We sent two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a boy was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.”