Boats and planes keep Rhyl lifeboat crew busy

PLANES and a broken down fishing boat kept the crew at Rhyl lifeboat busy during the town’s air show.

During the weekend, the Rhyl RNLI allowed the public to come and explore their All Weather Lifeboat Lil Cunningham. On the Sunday, tours had to be cut short when the lifesavers were called upon to help the HM Coastguard attend to a broken down fishing boat, 13 miles North of Rhyl.

The All Weather Lifeboat launched and took the vessel under tow back to its launch site in Prestatyn.

The Inshore Lifeboat Mary Maxwell also launched twice to give advice to boats of the safety exclusion zone for the air show.

Paul Frost, acting coxswain, said: “It was an early start on Saturday for the volunteers at Rhyl RNLI. The crew members were in charge of placing the buoys that marked the display line for the Rhyl Air Show.

“The weekend was extremely busy for the whole RNLI team at Rhyl. The volunteer crews, RNLI Lifeguards, Coastguards and all the other emergency services worked tirelessly all weekend to keep everyone safe.”

Fundraisers collected for the lifeboat service throughout the weekend. All money will go towards Rhyl's new £2.2million All Weather Shannon Class Lifeboat.

Mr Frost added: “Our fundraisers made a fantastic effort collecting towards our new boat. I would like to thank all the extra people who came forward to collect during the weekend.”