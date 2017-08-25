Battle of Britain Memorial Flight WILL NOT take to the skies at Rhyl Air Show

IT HAS just been confirmed, The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will not fly at this weekend’s Rhyl Air Show.

Earlier this month, a routine inspection highlighted a fault with one of the Merlin engines in a Hurricane aircraft. A decision was taken to temporarily pause flying of aircraft powered by Merlin engines.

As a result, the BBMF’s iconic Spitfire and Hurricane fighters will not be appearing in the skies this weekend.

Denbighshire County Council will be releasing a statement shortly.

The BBMF was scheduled to display at 2pm on both days of the Rhyl Air Show.