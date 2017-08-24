GCSE RESULTS: Denbighshire

Students across Denbighshire will be picking up their GCSE results today (Thursday).

Below is a round up of all the latest results from across the county - this page will be updated as the results are announced. Please check back for updates.

GCSEs have been reformed; Wales and Scotland will keep the A*-G grading scale. In Wales, two maths GCSE qualifications will be taken by students, as well as new-style Welsh language qualifications.

YSGOL GLAN CLWYD

YEAR 11 pupils at Ysgol Glan Clwyd are celebrating excellent GCSE results.

Due to the changes made to GCSE qualifications in Wales, the St Asaph school said they are not able to compare their performance with previous years.

A total of 88 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in Welsh, with 75.9 per cent achieving A*-C in their Welsh Language GCSE.

89 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in English, with 74.7 per cent achieving A*-C in their English Language GCSE and 70 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in their Maths qualification.

Bethan Cartwright, headteacher, said: “We are very pleased once again to see so many young people succeed – it is a tribute to their hard work and determination, the commitment of staff, and the support of parents.

“Most pupils have exceeded their personal targets and many have achieved a raft of A* and A grades. They can now step forward confidently to their chosen post 16 pathway.

The majority of pupils in this year group have worked diligently and co-operated happily with staff and it is very pleasing to see them attain such commendable grades. They have also been fully supported by the school’s pastoral and mentoring schemes.

“The message is very clear – aspirational pupils who work hard, succeed. Congratulations to all the young people – we applaud their success. Llongyfarchiadau calonog i chi gyd.”