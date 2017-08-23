Man and woman arrested after drugs warrant executed in Prestatyn

A MAN and a woman in their 40s have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Today (Wednesday), officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team’s pro-active unit executed a drugs warrant at an address in Prestatyn.

Cash, mobile phones and a quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs were seized from the property. Both the man and woman have been interviewed and released under investigation.

PC Sue Davies said: “The warrant was executed as part of Operation Deaconing, which is aimed at targeting those few in our communities who supply class A drugs.

”We want to reassure the local community that we are taking this issue seriously and we will target individuals who persistently cause misery to local people and visitors to the area.

“Our goal of targeting those who cause the most harm will continue and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion, is directly targeting those involved in serious and organised crime.”