Rhyl man stamped on schoolgirl's head during phone theft

A schoolgirl aged 14 was subjected to a horrific street robbery when her mobile phone was taken.

She was set upon initially by a Llandudno woman but when she was on the ground a Rhyl man kicked her and repeatedly stamped on her head.

The two then demanded her phone PIN after rummaging in her pockets for her mobile.

Mold Crown Court heard on Friday how the victim had been left with permanent scarring.

Chad Williams, aged 23, was jailed for seven years after he was convicted of wounding with intent to cause GBH and robbery.

The court heard that Williams, of Victoria Road in Rhyl, had two previous convictions for robbing people of their mobile phones.

His then partner, Jade Whetton, 20, of Howard Road in Llandudno, received a 12 month youth custody sentence suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation. She was convicted of robbery.

She was said to have been under Williams’ influence at the time but had since left him and changed her life dramatically.

The attacked happened in July of last year on a path near a bridge by the Morrison’s supermarket in the resort, explained prosecuting barrister Sion ap Mihangel.

Both denied the offences but were convicted by a jury.

Judge Niclas Parry told Williams that he had been convicted on overwhelming evidence of one of the most serious offences of violence. The next up was attempted murder.

It was a vulnerable victim. “You cannot be more vulnerable than having your head on the pavement,” he said.

Williams had delivered repeated stamps using a shod foot, which counted as a weapon.

She had been left with permanent scarring and needed ten stitches.

Judge Parry told him: “She was a child and you knew it.”

The judge told Whetton that she had been convicted of a nasty offence of street robbery.

“You took advantage of a girl who had been seriously assaulted to steal her mobile phone.”

Defending barrister Michael Whitty, for Williams, said that there was very little mitigation after he had been convicted by the jury. But he asked the judge to consider his young age.

“He knows he will be deprived of his liberty for a significant period of time,” he said. “He knows sentences will get longer unless there is a change of attitude.”

Defending barrister Simon Killeen said that Whetton’s involvement was very different.

She got involved in a fight and on the jury’s verdict had her hand in the girl’s pocket after the girl had been seriously assaulted by Williams. She was the first of the two to ask for the phone PIN.

At the time she had abandoned her family, her job and her life in the Midlands to follow Williams to North Wales.

But she had left Williams behind many months ago, moved area and address, had a stable partner and ironically Whetton had a job interview herself on Monday.