Doubts that 'star attraction' at Rhyl Air Show may not be able to display

DOUBTS have been cast on whether a ‘star attraction’ lined up to display at this year’s Rhyl will be able to take to the skies.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Official) posted on social media that: “A routine engine inspection has highlighted a fault with one of Merlin engines. Consequently, purely as precaution, we have taken the decision to temporarily pause flying of our aircraft powered by Merlin engines.

“We will advise further as soon as we are able to. We are still operating our Griffon engine Spitfire. We realise the disappointment this will be to our many supporters and Airshow organisers; however, safety is our paramount concern.”

A Royal Air Force (RAF) spokesperson added: "A routine inspection has highlighted a fault with one of the Merlin engines in a Hurricane aircraft. We are currently investigating the fault and as a precaution, flying of Merlin engine powered aircraft has been paused.

“We are still operating Griffon & Gypsy powered aircraft, including Spitfires and Chipmunks. We realise the disappointment this will be to our many supporters, however safety remains our paramount concern".

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight that have Merlin engines and are not flying include: One Lancaster, four Spitfires and two Hurricanes.

Airshows affected by the unavailability of the aircraft are expected to be contacted directly by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Flown by regular serving RAF Aircrew, the Flight operates six Spitfires, two Hurricane Mk 2Cs, a Lancaster as well as a C47 Dakota and two Chipmunk aircraft (primarily used for training).

This year’s Rhyl Air Show will take place on August , Saturday 26 and Sunday 27. The free event is arranged by Denbighshire Leisure Services and supported by Rhyl Town Council and the Royal Air Force.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is scheduled to make its appearance at the show on the Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Photograph: The iconic Hurricane (left) and Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at Rhyl Air Show in 2016. Picture: Phil Micheu