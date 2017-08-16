RHYL AIR SHOW SCHEDULE: Adventurous pilots get ready to take to the skies

Adventurous pilots will take to the skies above Rhyl Seafront to entertain thousands of people.

This year’s Rhyl Air Show will take place on August , Saturday 26 and Sunday 27.

The free event is arranged by Denbighshire Leisure Services and supported by Rhyl Town Council and the Royal Air Force.

The full schedule for Rhyl Air Show is as follows:

Saturday, August, 26

2pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - Dakota/Spitfire/Hurricane

2.15pm – Strikemaster Pair

2.35pm – Yak Display

2.45pm – Trig Aerobatics Team

3pm – Extra, High Energy Aerobatics

3.10pm – Griffin Fly Past

4.30pm – Breitling Wing Walkers

4.45pm – Team Raven – Formation Aerobatic Display Team

5.05pm – Bronco Demo Team

Sunday, August, 27

2pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - Dakota/Spitfire/Hurricane

2.15pm – Yak Display

2.25pm – Bronco Demo Team

2.35pm – Trig Team

2.50pm – Team Raven Formation Aerobatic Display Team

3.05pm – Firefly Display

3.15pm – Griffin Fly Past

4.35pm – Breitling Wing Walkers

4.55pm – Strikemaster Pair

5.30pm – Red Arrows Aerobatic Display Team

Councillor Hugh Evans, leader of Denbighshire County Council and lead member for the Economy and Corporate Governance said: “The Air Show is an important event for a number of reasons.

“Not only does it give local people a world class spectacle on their doorstep, but it also attracts many thousands of visitors to Denbighshire, helping to generate more spending in our hotels, shops, pubs, restaurants and other businesses.”

One of the many star attractions this year is set to be the presence of a full-size World War II replica fighter plane. For a fee, visitors have the chance to sit inside the cockpit and get their photos taken in the Spitfire

Ground and promenade attractions will be open from 11am onwards. Admission is free.

All flying is dependent on weather and aircraft availability.

Organisers of the Air Show are encouraging visitors to leave their vehicles at home wherever possible and to walk or to come by bus or train to the event.

The official car parks for the Rhyl Air Show are as follows:

East Parade

Children's Village

Sky Tower

Quay Street

Rhyl Pavilion

A park and ride service will be running from Rhyl Leisure centre and dropping off at Russell House, Churton Road between 10am and 2pm with return journeys from 5.30pm to 7pm. The cost for using the park and ride service is £5.

Visitors can also park at Nova West or Beach Road East car parks in Prestatyn and walk along the front to the show. The walk is about three miles.