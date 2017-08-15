Concerns that weed and litter filled 'Prestatyn Gutter' could lead to further flooding

A CONCERNED resident fear further floods may be on the horizon if a ‘gutter’ filled with weeds and debris is not cleared.

A stream – known as the 'Prestatyn Gutter’ which drains areas of the town – is becoming a dumping ground for litter. There are also a number of weeds. It is understood that the ‘gutter’ is cleared once or twice a year by Natural Resources Wales, but one resident – who asked not be named – is claiming that that site is becoming a “risk”.

The 82-year-old, who lives off Sandy Lane, said: “It is just by my home. It is filled with massive weeds, grass and litter. Natural Resources Wales say they only do it once a year, but it is a mess. There is a risk that it could get blocked and it could result in flooding.”

Flooding has already hit Prestatyn this year.

Just last month, Prestatyn High School had to close early for the Summer after being hit by flash floods. Several roads were also closed following adverse weather on July 19; Prestatyn High Street was described as a “river” by motorists.

Gareth Evens, Flood Asset Team Leader for Natural Resources said: “We understand that flooding can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and while it can’t always be prevented, we work hard to reduce the risk to people and communities.

“One of the ways we do this in Prestatyn is by an annual programme of maintenance on Prestatyn Gutter. We also inspect and clear the weed-screens and look after other critical structures.

“Maintenance is normally done between August and March which ensures that water can flow freely in winter when we expect higher water levels. There are many possible causes for the recent flooding in Prestatyn. Floodwater may have come from the Gutter as well as local gullies and drains, as they struggled to cope with intense rainfall in a very short period of time.

“We are currently investigating this with Denbighshire County Council and will share our findings with the community. We’ll then consider what measures, if any, can be taken to reduce flood risk in the area in the future.”

Photograph: Don Jackson-Wyatt