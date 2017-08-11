Incredible video taken from cockpit of Red Arrow jet ahead of visit to Rhyl Air Show

[Video and by SAC(T) Jordan Thorburn, MoD/Crown Copyright 2017]

THIS incredible video shot from the backseat of Red 9’s jet show what it is like to fly in the Red Arrows.

The footage over Snowdonia was filmed by travelling engineer SAC(T) Jordan Thorburn. Jordan is part of a team known as the Circus. He is Circus 9.

These technicians fly in the rear seats of the Hawk aircraft on transit flights – but not in displays.

Jordan will be flying in the aircraft when enroute to the airfield, from which the Red Arrows will be based ready for their performance at Rhyl Air Show. The show is running on the promenade on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27. The Red Arrows' aerobatic display will take place on the Sunday.

Andrew Morton, Public Relations Manager for the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (The Red Arrows), said: “Travelling technicians fly in the rear seats of the Hawk aircraft on transit flights – but not in displays – and service the jets when operating away from our home base.

“Jordan will be flying in the aircraft on their way to the airfield from which the Red Arrows will be based for the Rhyl display. The engineers are not in the jets during a display but prepare the aircraft for the show.”

The full schedule for Rhyl Air Show is as follows:

Saturday, August 26

2pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - Dakota/Spitfire/Hurricane

2.15pm – Strikemaster Pair

2.35pm – Yak Display

2.45pm – Trig Aerobatics Team

3pm – Extra, High Energy Aerobatics

3.10pm – Griffin Fly Past

4.30pm – Breitling Wing Walkers

4.45pm – Team Raven – Formation Aerobatic Display Team

5.05pm – Bronco Demo Team

Sunday, August 27

2pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - Dakota/Spitfire/Hurricane

2.15pm – Yak Display

2.25pm – Bronco Demo Team

2.35pm – Trig Team

2.50pm – Team Raven Formation Aerobatic Display Team

3.05pm – Firefly Display

3.15pm – Griffin Fly Past

4.35pm – Breitling Wing Walkers

4.55pm – Strikemaster Pair

5.30pm – Red Arrows Aerobatic Display Team

The event is organised by Denbighshire County Council and supported by Rhyl Town Council.