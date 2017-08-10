Police release image of man sought in connection with Rhyl incident

POLICE have released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with an investigation following an incident in Rhyl.

An assault took place on Market Street just before 2.30am on Saturday, June 10.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “The victim required hospital treatment having sustained serious facial injuries.”

Anyone who recognises the man should telephone PC 2289 Simon Keeting at Rhyl Police Station on 101. Quote reference RC17084848.