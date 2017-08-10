Animal of all shapes and sizes don their Sunday best for a pet-friendly church service in Prestatyn

ALL creatures great and small gathered at a church for a service for people and their pets.

Dogs barked – as if on cue – and budgies sung along with the music at the service, held at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Prestatyn

The event was held to celebrate the church’s 50th anniversary.

The Rev David Ash, vicar of Prestatyn, said: “As part of the church’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the church welcomed many dogs, budgies and hamsters along with a varied assortment of owners and well wishers.

“It was a joyful event. All were wonderfully behaved and deserved the treats shared out at the end.

“It was a moving expression and thanksgiving for the love between humanity and creation which touched all who attended.”

After the service a photographer was taken in the style of a similar shot from a pet service held in 1980s.

Mr Ash added: “The idea was to re-work the one from the 1980s that has been part of a display of memories over the last 50 years.”

A summer ‘fun day’ followed the event. where people tried to beat the goalie, had their faces painted, made some very inventive windmills or decorated cupcake.

There was also live music, lovely refreshments and even the vicar in a Sumo suit!

“It was an unusual and very happy day,” Mr Ash said.