Body of a man found in a car parked in Prestatyn

A BODY of a man has been discovered in a car parked in Prestatyn.

The man was found just before 7am this morning (Monday) in a car parked in Tip Lane, which is located near Ysgol Penmorfa.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We were alerted following the discovery of a man’s body found in a car parked in Tip Lane, Prestatyn. Emergency services were quickly on the scene but the adult male had sadly passed away.”

Police are now making enquiries to formally identify the man and inform his next of kin.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. The HM Coroner for North East Wales will be informed.