Live multi-media show will bring The Roy Orbison story to the stage in Llandudno

One of the most widely recognised performers paying homage to the legendary Roy Orbison is taking to the Llandudno stage in September.

Barry Steele has stunned audiences across the globe with his uncanny similarity and ability to authentically revive the exquisite toe-tapping sound of

the ‘Big O’.

The evening promises to take audiences on a specially produced musical journey in time, featuring Orbison’s hits from the early 1960s, leading up to the internationally acclaimed concert The Black and White Night and his collaboration with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty in The Traveling Wilburys.

The all live multi-media show – boasting not only a live performance, but also a big screen featuring both live streaming and images from the American’s life and times – promises to transport audiences back in time.

The transmission will also feature stars who worked and shared centre stage with Orbison, interspersed with ‘factoids’ and information about the life and times of a man considered to be one of the best singers the world has ever known.

The show will also feature chart-busting hits originally made famous by The Spencer Davies Group, Del Shannon and Jerry Lee Lewis, culminating in an incredible fusion of ‘60s classics and ‘80s musical genius all on one stage.

Book tickets to see Barry Steele and Friends perform The Roy Orbison story at Venue Cymru on Friday, September 8 by phoning the box office on 01492 872000 or visit www.venuecymru.co.uk