Search launched to find missing four-week-old kitten in Abergele

An animal rescue charity are appealing to the public to help search for a missing four-week-old kitten.

Sue Davies of North Clwyd Animal Rescue (NCAR) was called to Sea Road Abergele on Wednesday, August 2, where a young mother cat and two kittens were successfully rescued, unfortunately a third kitten is still missing.

The kitten is believed to be black and white and was last seen in hedges on the corner of Sea Road and Groes Lwyd in Abergele.

Sue can be contacted at the NCAR shop on Market Street in Abergele on 01745 833792 or 24 hours on 01745 833352.