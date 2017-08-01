Appeal to find missing man last seen in Rhyl

North Wales Police are currently appealing to members of the public for help in finding a missing man who was last seen in Rhyl.

28-year-old Callum Hornby, was last seen on Warren Road in the seaside town and was reported missing on Monday, July 31.

He is described as being approximately 5’6 tall, slim build and has mousy brown coloured hair. He was wearing a green t-shirt with a crest on it and carrying a rucksack when he was last seen.

Anyone who may hvae information as to his whereabouts are urged to please call 101 and quote V115112.