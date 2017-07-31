Motorcyclist injured and road closed in Prestatyn collision

A MOTORCYLIST was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Prestatyn on Monday (July 31).

At 8:52 North Wales Police were informed of a two-vehicle collision on Marine Road involving a motorcycle and a van.

The emergency services have attended the scene and the motorcyclist has been taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with serious injuries. The road was closed and diversions put in place.

Anybody who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number V115241.