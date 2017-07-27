Youngsters transported into the very heart of early 'medieval' Wales during Rhuddlan festival

AN ‘EXPLOSIVE’ festival allowed youngsters to travel back in time.

The Festival of Archaeology was held at Rhuddlan Castle. Visitors learnt about the building of castles, designed their own shields and made their own peg catapults.

CADW Life long training manager Adele Thackray also taught youngsters how bread was made in the ‘old days’. Visitors also enjoyed playing a game of giant Dominoes.

Jane Colclough, lead custodian at Rhuddlan Castle, said: “The event was a success with visitors enjoying the activities.

“Adults and children alike especially enjoyed the ‘Archery School’ and ‘Salt bread making’ with our costumed interpreters.”

A medieval re-enactment weekend is taking place at the castle next Saturday and Sunday.