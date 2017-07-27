Youngsters transported into the very heart of early 'medieval' Wales during Rhuddlan festival

Reporter:

Suzanne Kendrick

AN ‘EXPLOSIVE’ festival allowed youngsters to travel back in  time. 

The Festival of Archaeology was held at Rhuddlan Castle. Visitors learnt about the building of castles, designed their own shields and made their own peg catapults.

 CADW Life long training manager Adele Thackray also taught youngsters how bread was made in the ‘old days’. Visitors also enjoyed playing a game of giant Dominoes.

Jane Colclough, lead custodian at Rhuddlan Castle, said: “The event was a success with visitors enjoying  the activities.  

“Adults and children alike especially enjoyed the ‘Archery School’ and ‘Salt bread making’ with our costumed interpreters.”

A medieval re-enactment weekend is taking place at the castle next Saturday and Sunday. 

Email:

suzanne.kendrick@nwn.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read