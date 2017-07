A MAN who climbed into a demolition site in the West End of Rhyl at 4.30am and stole copper wiring worth £200 has pleaded guilty to the offence.

Fencing had also been damaged in the incident according to James Neary, prosecuting at Llandudno Magistrates Court, and another man had also been involved.

Michael Edwards, 39, of John Street, Rhyl, was placed on a 7pm-7am curfew for four weeks and ordered to pay £362 in compensation and costs.