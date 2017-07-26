On your bike! Restaurant turns back the clock and uses pedal power to deliver icecreams

A NOSTALGIC summer is on the menu for visitors to a town’s beach.

Giusto Bar and Restaurant at Prestatyn’s Nova will be using pedal power to deliver cool treats to families enjoying the seaside.

A specially-built three-wheeler will run along the promenade near the restaurant over the summer holidays, echoing ice cream sellers of the past.

Julie Thompson, restaurant manager, said: “During the 40s and 50s, ‘Stop Me & Buy One’ bikes were familiar sights in coastal tourist towns up and down the country. Since the 17th century, Britain has had a love affair with ice cream which was first whipped up as a treat for King Charles I.

“Some 347 million litres of ice cream are made every year and it’s something that never goes out fashion although the trikes themselves did.

“We wanted to bring some of that history back to life and had a bike custom-made”