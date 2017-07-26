THIS week’s picture of the week is all about highlighting the amount of ‘colour’ being injected into Rhyl.

Steven Morris snapped this shot of one the shelters in the town and Rhyl’s newest decorative light beacon in the background.

The Sky Tower, which has undergone a huge make over, was switched on earlier in July.

Steven produced this image as part of a #LoveRhyl tourism project. Steven has been selected alongside nine other amateur photographers as a Rhyl ‘Instagram champion’. Each week, the Journal is featuring the work of one of the Instagram champions.

“Having moved to Rhyl in 1981, I have seen many developments come and go over the years,” he said.

“I work up and down the country meeting with many people who remember their childhood memories holidaying in Rhyl, many who now bring their own families along to Rhyl.

“Residents have said farewell to many attractions such as the fairground and the Sun Centre over the last few years. However, rising like a phoenix, Rhyl has begun to transform and develop into an interesting and exciting town for local residents and we’re ready to continue to attract visitors from other towns, cities and countries with attractions for the young and the old.

“Rhyl is being regenerated, with a brand new promenade, new housing opportunities, better sea defences, the incredible Harbour Bridge and transformed play areas and walking and cycling routes which will all help us enjoy our vistas even more.”

Follow the Rhyl Instagram champions as they capture Rhyl and its progress by searching #loverhyl. Follow @loverhyl on Instagram.