Gele open doors appeal

AN appeal has been launched for photographs of shops, shop owners or shop workers in Abergele over the years as part of a heritage and cultural event.

The Abergele Association of Traders is organising an Open Doors event from 10am to 4pm on Saturday September 23 and would like some photographs and stories from the town’s retail history.

Mrs Evans Jones, Abergele Library’s head librarian, said: “Can you bring information about the probable date, the photographer, names of any people in the photo and any interesting details written or typed on paper, to have scanned with the photographs.

“We will try to scan these quickly for you, so that you can take the originals home with you.

“There will be a trail starting at St Paul’s chapel on Bridge Street and will highlight buildings in the town, before ending at Gwrych Castle, which will also be open.”

St Paul’s Chapel will be the base on the day for the Abergele Camera Club to arrange an interesting free display.

Organised by Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, Open Doors offers both local people and visitors alike the chance to explore the hidden treasures of Wales’s culture and history.