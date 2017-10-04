VOTE for your BEST business in Rhyl

RHYL's mix of shops, eateries and services means you will find just what you are looking for in this seaside town. As well as a busy High Street with national retailers, smaller bespoke businesses and the White Rose shopping centre, there is also a wealth of traders located throughout the town.

Massive private and public investment has given Rhyl a more upbeat atmosphere.

Many of Rhyl's long-established traders have built up a strong reputation for value for money and top quality professional service, while newcomers are making a name for themselves by offering a new perspective.

For fashionistas, there are plenty of stores selling everything from the latest trends to style classics and footwear, meaning whatever occasion you’re shopping for.

Those looking for a new hairstyle or just a simple cut, or anything in between, should visit the town’s hairdressers’, beauty salons and barbers'.

Card and craft shops are on hand for those with a creative streak, while local artisans also have their wares for sale.

If you are looking to give your home a facelift, why not stop off at some of the antique and homeware stores? And if you need to take a break during your trip, there are a number of cafes, restaurants, pubs and bars for you to have a bite to eat and a drink in. As well as town centre shops, Rhyl has a wealth of firms offering goods and services based at industrial and business parks. With such a wide range of services on offer, no matter what you are looking for there will be a business on hand to help you get the job done.

If you are looking for a new kitchen or bathroom, new furniture, building supplies, home renovations or just a bite to eat, they have got it covered.

The parks have become a major draw in the area based on the quality, reliability and professionalism of the work carried out. Each park is well signposted, giving you plenty of information on the businesses and services on offer.

As well as shopping, there are many sights on offer. Rhyl Harbour has benefited from a £10 million makeover and features the Pont y Ddraig bridge, while Rhyl’s seaside amusements offers that little extra.

Those eager for thrill-seeking activities might like to give kite-surfing or sailing a try and for something more relaxing, a trip to one of the town’s lakes, gardens or parks might just be the ticket. Rhyl has miles of golden sand and is benefiting from millions of investment in infrastructure that will provide a better quality of life for residents and will help to make Rhyl a more attractive and prosperous town.

Last year, Denbighshire County Council gave the green light to a £4.5m investment into the first part of Rhyl’s waterfront redevelopment.

The proposed development is made up of four parts: The Hospitality Zone (includes the refurbishment of the Pavilion Theatre), The Active Leisure Zone, Family Entertainment Phase and The Aquatic Centre Phase.

A new aquatic centre will replace the former Sun Centre and will be situated further down the prom. It is set to feature a 1,200 square-metre leisure pool space, an eight-lane 25m swimming pool with movable floor, indoor and outdoor flume rides as well as children’s waterplay frame and slides.

With ample parking and great transport links, getting to Rhyl has never been easier. So no matter what you are looking for, Rhyl has got it covered.